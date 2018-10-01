1 hour ago

Former President JJ Rawlings has called on Ghanaians to be mindful of the realities of COVID-19 as they register for the new voter’s ID card ahead of the 2020 elections.

In a statement, Rawlings expressed worry over the total disregard for the safety protocols of the virus and appealed to Ghanaians not to let their guards down.

According to the NDC founder, there are too many public events in the country that disregard COVID-19 safety protocols.

Mr Rawlings said any mistake committed at a registration centre could be the last one for any individual hence the need to be vigilant against the virus.

The caution comes after the demise of popular politician Sir John. The NPP politician is reported to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after contracting the virus. Some other government officials are reported to have contracted the virus.

Read below his full statement.