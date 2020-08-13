1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been described by the Director of the Centre for European Studies of the University of Ghana, Prof Ransford Gyampo as a master politician who has been able to keep his opponents close by and not at arm's length.

He based his comment on the fact that since the inception of Akufo-Addo government in 2016, former President Jerry John Rawlings known for his maverick character and "boom" speeches targeted at his successors, has suddenly gone mute.

“As a master politician if you are able to identify your opponent and find ways and means of keeping your opponent at bay, they will find it difficult to oppose you in public; and will censure you in secret. It is possible that Nana Akufo-Addo is doing that and that is why Rawlings is almost literally in bed with him,” he said.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Prof Gyampo asserted that ever since the NPP won power, most of Jerry Rawlings' utterances appear to favour the Akufo-Addo led administration.

He believed most of the former President's comments favour the Akufo-Addo government more than the opposition NDC.

“If I compare his relationship with the current Akufo-Addo government to the J.A Kufour’s era where he used to heavily criticised the government, there is a vast difference because he does not speak against Akufo-Addo government and it could well be that President Akufo-Addo is being a master politician . . . a master politician is one who is able to bring his political opponents closer to him."

Prof Gyampo mentioned that “when you are given power, you have the right to ignore the opposition and you have the right to also work with the opposition such that they would not worry you. One of the things that J.A Kuffour used to do in his era is that even people within his party that he knew were his key competitors, he appointed them because he knew that if he did not do that they would worry him. It is just that he could not do that with Rawlings”.

Prof Gyampo, however, warned the NDC to ensure that they either court Rawlings to their fold or not provoke him into speaking against the NDC if they are looking for power in the upcoming elections.

He fears that the introduction of Prof Ahwoi's book will deepen the cracks in the NDC as Rawlings is not happy.