3 hours ago

The daughter of Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia, Nana Frema Busia, has bemoaned the Ghanaian practice of singing praises to the dead, instead of calling a spade, a spade in the name of respecting the dead.

According to her, Ghana, at the funeral of the former president, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings showcased its customary love for the dead, mourned, eulogised, and gave a befitting state burial which was full of controversies to Rawlings.

In her latest write-up titled "Jerry John Rawlings in perspective", Nana Frema stated that Ghana’s 4th Republic which is attributed to the late Jerry John Rawlings was bought at an “indefensible blood price”.

She warned that, “Ghana must not whitewash tombs with untruths. Now that we have showcased our customary love for the dead, mourned, eulogized and given a befitting state burial amid controversial democracy-founder credits to Flt. Lieutenant J.J. Rawlings, which stretches facts to make our eyes pop, we should reposition foolproof Truth.”

“Yes, the ambivalent J.J. advent is etched indelibly on our history. His blood-stained legacy is forever congealed on our national conscience." Busia added

She admonished that while "we empathise with the bereaved and grieving family, without begrudging him any due achievements, we must duly acknowledge our 4th Republic was attained at a definite indefensible blood price which overwhelms his legacy.”

She indicated that a truthful retrospective appraisal of Rawlings’s “revolutionary” insurrection will help one conclude that Rawlings’s appearance on the political scene was like a cataclysmic earthquake that created a chilling crater centre stage with executions of all living former heads of state and other senior military officers, amid calls of “let the blood flow”. This ultimately had the semblance of a hailed, tragic figure, who failed to achieve his idyllic acclaimed goal of aiding the poor masses against corrupt officialdom.

Finally, Busia indicated that some of the excesses of the revolution like the gruesome human sacrifice/murders of innocent Judges during “J.J.’s second coming” after the overthrow of the Dr Hilla Liman administration which traumatized the nation still makes us cringe about sordid injustice. The ‘Junior Jesus’ captivating boom rhetorics to jolt our conscience about societal decadence and corruption, and the signature J.J zeal to usher in an austere conscientious purity against ‘kalabule’ had instant resonance, but, also failed even as applied under his own governance.”