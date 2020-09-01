4 hours ago

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Assin Central Member of Parliament, has indicated that the Ghanaian entrepreneurial skills were destroyed during the era of Jerry John Rawlings as the Head of State and President.

According to him, in one of the June 4th celebrations, the former President and founder of the NDC declared that Ghanaians should not patronize Apino soap.

“Rawlings killed the entrepreneurial skills of Ghanaians. Siaw, Kwahu's motors, Boakyes, Poku transport, Apino soap…it was during the celebration of June 4 that he declared Apino soap shouldn’t be patronised,” Agyapong said on Net 2 TV’s ‘The Seat Show’.

Agyapong, who was furious about the way foreign companies were growing fast in the country in clear contrast to their local counterparts, stated that the phenomenon is as a result of the high-interest rates that commercial banks give to local business owners when they apply for loans.

“All these foreign companies on the Spintex Road do retail and are not into production of goods, that is why there is a high demand for the dollar. Why they have taken over the economy of Ghana is as a result of the banks in this country.

“The interest rate is madness, but you see the NPP is priding itself with it because when we were elected in 2016, it was 36%, now it is 26% so we have done well. It’s ridiculously high [though and] we must do something about it. If not, foreigners will continue to control this economy and it's dangerous for us,” Kennedy Agyapong emphasized.

He indicated that the NPP administration and the management of the Economic Management Team should be bold in developing the Ghanaian economy by first having confidence in the people of Ghana.

“If you pay six billion to 100 companies and 40 companies survive, it is a plus...so we should be bold to develop our country by having confidence in our people,” he stressed.



Ghanaweb