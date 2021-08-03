14 hours ago

Enoch Teye Mensah (E.T. Mensah), a minister under the Rawlings administration has denied speculations that then-President Jerry John Rawlings got dumbfounded the first time he visited his house.

In what could best be described as a Ghanaian political tale, Rawlings is said to have been shocked by the size of E.T. Mensah’s Tema residence.

Upon seeing the edifice Rawlings is said to have exclaimed in Ga “kw3 Nii oshia n3” to wit Nii, is that your house?

When E.T. Mensah appeared on Metro TV Good Evening Ghana on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, a viewer sought clarity on the issue by sending a text to the show.

Mr Mensah in his response said no incident like that ensued between him the late Jerry John Rawlings.

He confirmed that Rawlings visited his house on few occasions but never did the size of his house become a topic.

“It’s not true. Absolutely not true. He’s been there a few times. Even when Prof died I hosted him there a few times. They said there was an automatic gate but in those days there none here in Ghana,” he said.

E.T. Mensah was a member of parliament for Ningo-Prampram from 1997 to 2017 where he was unseated by his protégé Sam Nartey George.

He served in different ministerial portfolios in the Rawlings and Atta Mills administrations.

He also served as Chief Executive Officer of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

Source: Ghanaweb