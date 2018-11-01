2 hours ago

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has said former President Jerry John Rawlings has lost his distinctive qualities which he used to influence politics back in the days.

As a result, the veteran journalist has suggested that the former president is not his focus and must not remain same for discussions in the run-up to the December polls, as he has lost relevance in contemporary politics.

Kweku Baako Jnr made this known while recounting his harrowing experiences under Jerry John Rawlings’ PNDC era on Peace FM.

While reacting to the former president’s recent interview with Kwaku Sakyi-Addo about Rawlings’ presidential regime and other related topics, he said the former leader should have done more reflection about the said interview and refrained.

In his submission, “Mr Rawlings for some time now, he’s not my focus and right now he shouldn’t be the focus. We’re barely six months away from an election and Mr Rawlings intrudes himself…he should have reflected a bit and known that some of his utterances will provoke reactions and those reactions I can say he will not be happy with them…”

Recounting some major executions under the PNDC regime, the veteran journalist was quick to add that all his responses and reservations about JJ Rawlings and his regime will be projected in his upcoming book which is currently being worked on.

“…Mr Rawlings, I have taken a conscious decision that my focus on you will be reflected in the book that I’m writing and that’s all. He was no longer of any serious relevance and significance to contemporary Ghanaian politics as far as I am concerned. He’s done his part and moved on the rest will be historical recollection…” he posited.

But, according to Kweku Baako, it became necessary to walk Ghanaians down memory lane because Mr Rawlings peddled falsehood about him in his recent interview.

“...that’s where I had put my mind and it’s been so for four or five years…but if he is going to have opportunities like this unique one he got and he won’t tell the truth and won’t show remorse and he’ll peddle lies about people, well some of us by the grace of God are still alive…,” Kweku Baako concluded.

Credit: Ghanaweb