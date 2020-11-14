2 hours ago

The death of Rawlings has surely rocked the nation and surprised many.

For former Minister of Sports and Private Sector Initiatives, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, a recent conversation with the late President on why he, Mr Rawlings, was still alive while most of his friends had died was to serve as his way of saying goodbye.

Dr Rashid Pelpuo said Mr Rawlings lamented bitterly about how several of his friends had died while he was still alive, a situation which got him to question God’s purpose for him on this earth.

In an interview on Accra based MX24 tv, Dr Pelpuo recounted, “At one point in my conversation with him when I led a group of people to inform him about the death of a friend of his called Jomo, Jomo was a cook, used to cook for him and he loved him so much. [So] when the public, everybody left and I was in a conversation with him he was telling me how life was so simple, how life is like a funeral. He said Rashid, I’ve lost all my friends. Jomo is gone, everybody is gone, I don’t know why God is keeping me here?…I don’t have friends anymore.”

Jerry Rawlings died at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital in Accra on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after a short illness.

He was 73.

Source: topstories.com.gh