1 hour ago

Article 36, clause 5 of the constitution of the Republic of Ghana (1992) state that “...within two years after assuming office, the President shall present to parliament a coordinated programme of economic and social development policies, including agricultural and industrial programmes at all levels and in all the religions of Ghana”.

In accordance with this provision, then President Jerry John Rawlings presented to the Speaker of Parliament a document called ‘Ghana – vision 2020: THE FIRST STEP.’

The President said it was the product of consultation and collaborative effort, and build upon existing programmes and policies, amending or adding to them where necessary, to provide a framework within which we can realise the long-term vision of raising Ghana into the ranks of the middle-income countries of the world.

“The main thrust of the programme is to consolidate the gains already achieved and to lay the foundations for accelerated growth as we enter the 21st century. Laying the foundations for accelerated development does involve a critical review of our economic policies to ensure that the policies contribute fully to Ghana’s future sustainable development,” Mr Rawlings said.

Read the document below:

