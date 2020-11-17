1 hour ago

Chairman of the Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, has eulogised the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, saying his contribution to the creative arts is exceptional.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Rex Omar opined that the late Rawlings passed the Copyright Law through which we saw the formation of the Copyright Society of Ghana (COSGA).

Rex Omar attributed the construction of the regional National Commission on Culture branches in all the regions aside from Accra and Kumasi to the late Rawlings.

The construction of the National Theatre and the Accra International Conference Centre was also under the late Rawlings. And so, I would say he did a lot for the arts especially, the music industry, ‘he added.

”I will remember Rawlings for ‘Meet me there’ a competition organised for musicians. He did a lot in the creative arts industry. We will miss him for his love for the arts.”

He gave the assurance the industry will surely organise an event in honour of the late Rawlings.

Rex Omar said he was still in denial that the former president has passed on.