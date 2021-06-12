3 hours ago

Head Coach Charles Akonnor has named Andre Ayew in his starting line up for Saturday evening’s International friendly against Ivory Coast.

The former Swansea City forward returns to the team after coming off the bench in the game against Morocco on Tuesday.

Also making an appearance is Thomas Teye Partey.

Swiss based goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi also makes return to the starting line up - his first start since October 2020.

Baba Abdul Rahman will play at left back while Emmanuel Gyasi operates on the wings in place of Samuel Owusu.

Ghana line up:

12. Lawrence Ati Zigi (GK)

2. Andy Yiadom

17. Baba Abdul Rahman

24. Alexander Djiku

18. Daniel Amartey

21. Baba Iddrisu

5. Thomas Teye Partey

10. Andre Ayew (C)

20. Mohammed Kudus

9. Jordan Ayew

22. Emmanuel Gyasi

Substitutes:

1. Danlad Ibrahim, 16. Razak Abalora, 4. Nicholas Opoku, 14. Gideon Mensah, 13. Joel Fameyeh, 8. Emmanuel Lomotey, 17. Ismail Ganiyu, 30. Joseph Adjei, 25. Moro Salifu, 28. Philemon Baffuor, 29. Rashid Nortey, 19. Samuel Owusu, 15. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, 26. Kwame Opoku, 24. Gladson Awako

IVORY COAST LINE UP