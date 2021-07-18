1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have made a lot of signings since Nana Yaw Amponsah took over the reigns of the club as the Chief Executive Officer(CEO).

Some of the players signed under his watch have been a big hit while others have flopped and struggled.

Under his watch Kotoko have signed the likes of Fabio Gama, Evans Adomako,Razak Abalora,Michael Vinicius,Patrick Asmah among others.

Nana Yaw Amponsah has faced fierce criticisms from a section of the media and fans of the club for some signings but the club's CEO says the pick of his signings is Razak Abalora.

According to the Nana Yaw Amponsah, the former Azam FC goalkeeper has saved Kotoko on countless occasions this season and has been a real difference.

Despite the outstanding performance of Fabio Gama, the Kotoko CEO has singled out Razak Abalora for his impressive displays for the club this season.

“Razak Abalora has been one fantastic signing. Before I even talk about Fabio Gama, Razak kept 12 clean sheets at a time that we were struggling” he told Accra based Happy FM.

“Sometimes the team got credit for the clean sheets and mostly the attributes went to the center backs among whom some got Black Stars call ups. But, if you watch out videos and you see the number of times there was one-on-one situations with Razak which he saved the situation for Kotoko you will be amazed. Like the game against Setif, against Hearts of Oak, against Aduana. Many times our defence was breached”

“But one-on-one I think in recent times maybe de Gea and Neuer may come to mind when you are talking about saving one-on-one situations. The evidence is there from our video clips,” he said.

Abalora has played 23 times for Kotoko in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season and also has 4 caps to his credit at the national level.