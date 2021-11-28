1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko could not keep their 100% record intact as they dropped points against Karela United at the Anyinase Park thanks to the heroics of their goalkeeper.

Goalkeeper Razak Abalora yet again delivered a superb display with some fantastic saves to deny Karela United as he pulled off a match winning save in the 85th minute to deny the home side victory.

Ten man Kotoko held on after midfielder Richard Boadu was shown a red card after a vicious foul in the second half.

The former WAFA shot stopper has been in an excellent form all season having kept them in games against Bibiani Gold Stars and Eleven Wonders.

The Porcupine Warriors fought hard to hold on to the game for a draw – Karela United’s first point at home against Asante Kotoko since they gained promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

With the result, Kotoko stay on top of the table, three more points ahead of second-placed King Faisal who drew 0-0 with Medeama SC in Kumasi.

Karela who played above themselves in search of their second home win of the season sit in 11th position with six points from five games.