Deputy Asante Kotoko captain Razak Abalora and six of his teammates failed to make the trip to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday evening for their preseason training tour.

The others include Solomon Sarfo Taylor, Richmond Lamptey, Joseph Amoako, Andy Kumi Francis, Samuel Boateng and Augustine Agyapong

The club announced a 25 man squad for the two week training tour in Dubai but seven of their players failed to make the journey due to problems with their visa.

According to the club they traveled with 18 players and all is being done so as to get the other seven players to join their colleagues in Dubai.

An official statement from the club reads, “Players Lamptey, Agyapong, Abalora, Amoako, Kumi, Taylor and Boateng couldn’t travel with the team to Dubai yesterday due to some visa hitches.

“Officials are currently working to rectify the issues so we can join them with their colleagues today.”

The club will be in Dubai for pre-season training between 7th - 22nd October 2021 before starting the 2021/2022 campaign on 29th October with their first match against Dreams FC.