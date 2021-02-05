1 hour ago

Dutch-born striker with Ghanaian descent Brian Brobbey is inching closer to a move to German with RB Leipzig leading the race to sign the talented player.

The striker wants a move to a club where he will be guaranteed playing time, something which he is not getting at present club Ajax.

According to Voetbal International talks are ongoing between Mino Raiola, the player's agent and the German club.

There had been talks about Ajax entering into contract talks with the 19 year old striker but on Wednesday the club announced that Brobbey was not going to sign a new deal and will leave the club in the summer as a free agent.

He has been linked in the past with moves to Borussia Dortmund while a host of Italian clubs have been linked with a move for the striker.

Ajax in their statement on Wednesday revealed that they did everything to keep him at Ajax.

“We think it is too bad and have done everything to keep him at Ajax longer. He has chosen to play football elsewhere after the summer. It’s difficult for me to accept, but it’s his decision. Brian is still under contract with us for a few months, if we need him the trainers will call on him,” Marc Overmars said on the club’s website