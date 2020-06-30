2 hours ago

Paramount chief and President of the Aflao Traditional Council, Togbui Fiti V has called on Akufo-Addo to budget for an exercise to re-demarcate the border that exists between Ghana and Togo.

This, according to the chief will enable Ghanaians as a whole to have a deep insight into where exactly the land of Aflao extends.

Speaking to the media at his palace yesterday, June 29, 2020, the renowned traditional ruler stated that Aflao is big and therefore its indigenes should not be expected to be of a small number.

He further revealed to the pressmen that most of the residents in Aflao do not have water and therefore rely on or fetch water from neighboring towns which are in Togo.

He also stated that most of the foodstuff the people in Aflao eat are from Togo and therefore, the closure of the border has a big toll on the indigenes.

Togbui sounded a word of caution to the government saying that continues references to the people of the Volta Region as Togolese will result in something that no one wishes to see.

According to Togbui Fiti, there are more head potters which are popularly called “kayaye” in Aflao than Accra but they could not get any food packages from the government in this time that the Aflao border where they operate is closed. This he said was borne out of discrimination against people of the Volta Region.

Togbui Fiti, however, demanded the withdrawal of the soldiers from the town saying that the indigenes are hungry and angry as well and if they continue seeing guns that are been used to intimidate them, they will be forced to take the law into their own hands. The outcome the chief said will not be good.

