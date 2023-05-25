2 hours ago

The re-engineering of the Kpone landfill site into a recreational centre is more than 90% complete.

According to the Project Manager for Jospong Group Ing. Kwadwo Osei, the project will be completed on schedule.

This was made known when the Sector Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah paid a working visit to the Kpone Landfill site on Tuesday, May 24, 2023.

The visit was to inspect ongoing works on the decommissioning and re-engineering of the 35-hector landfill site.

“The project is expected to be completed by August 2023,” Ign. Osei explained to dignitaries and the media the stages as well as the extent of work done, and also the resolve to turn the site into a recreational park for tourism and its related purposes.

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah indicated her pleasure with the work done thus far and urged the consultant to meet the project schedule.

She assured her ministry’s commitment to periodically maintain the facility to ensure longevity.

“The ministry will do its part to ensure maintenance of the facility,” she assured.

She urged the general public to be responsible and stop indiscriminate disposal of waste, adding that the ministry has a zero-tolerance policy for landfills.

“We do not have any excuse to be creating landfills, creating mess and dumbing indiscriminately,” she stressed.

Ign. Osei hinted that they have moved over a million cubic of waste from the site for effective drainage and landscaping.

They have also drilled gas wells to vent or flare the gas depending on the cubic volumes that will be emanating from the field.

What is left to be done is the completion of access roads and converts for effective drainage as well as improving on the green vegetation for the site.

Background

Work on the Kpone landfill site which started eight years ago, with the initial intention to process waste generated by the then Tema Metropolis (now sub-divided into Tema Metro and Kpone Municipality) was receiving much more waste than was expected and thus escalated into an unpleasant situation that needed urgent response.

The Sector Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah upon her visit to the site, and assessing the difficulties that the community had had to face in dealing with smoke, fire and the leakage of poisonous liquid and polluted air into their water bodies from the site, pushed for the award of the contract to be re-engineered and de-commission the Kpone Sanitary landfill site to help overturn the problems the community had to endure.

The contract was eventually awarded to Zoomlion Ghana (a Ghanaian based company) and work commenced on 1st June 2020.

