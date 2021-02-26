1 hour ago

Some assembly members of the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly and the Agomanya Market Women Association have appealed to the President to re-nominate their acting municipal chief executive (MCE), Mr Simon Kweku Tetteh, for a second term.

That, they argued, was a result of his hard work and service to the area for the past four years.

This was contained in two separate letters signed by 27 assembly members, 72 market queen mothers and some stakeholders, and addressed to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, describing the former MCE and the current acting MCE as very humble, efficient, cooperative, hardworking and an achiever.

‘’Your Excellency, your former nominee, Mr Simon Kweku Tetteh, has actually justified the confidence we reposed in him. He has maintained cordial and excellent working relationship with the assembly members, chiefs, queen mothers, party faithful and the Lower Manya Krobo community in general.

The statement noted that through Mr Tetteh, the municipality had witnessed over 80 projects in the area of education, security, sanitation, roads, agriculture, markets and the unprecedented extension of electricity to the outstretched areas of the municipality, some of which had been completed and were in use.

It said as development agents, they were of the firm belief that if Mr Tetteh was renominated, the projects he initiated would be completed for the benefit of the entire municipality.

Market women

For their part, the 72 Agomanya market queen mothers stated that as market leaders they worked closely with him and that he was a true leader who was development oriented. The statement continued, ’’ We are impressed with his humility, hard work and immense contribution towards the rapid development of the municipality,’’

The market women said Mr Tetteh had initiated a lot of life-changing projects at their behest, and as such they strongly believed that his stay in office shall inure to the benefit of all market women in the area and to the benefit of the entire Lower Manya Krobo.

Source: graphic.com.gh