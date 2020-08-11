1 hour ago

New Hearts of Oak signing Danjuma Ademola Kuti is yet to kick a ball for the phobians but says he was hoping to play alongside key striker Joseph Esso.

The Nigerian International who was signed by the club just before the coronavirus induced break says he was shocked to learn about the exit of Esso as he thinks he could have helped him score a lot of goals for the club.

Hearts of Oak last Friday announced the release of five players including Joseph Esso after both parties failed to reach an agreement about a contract extension.

"He is very good player and was hoping to play alongside him" he told Oyerepa FM.

"But I saw him the other time I came where he even scored"

"He is a very strong and good supporting striker"

According to the new boy, the club must make all efforts to try and re-sign Joseph Esso since he will be very helpful to the team.

"From what I saw ,he can help me score more goals. They should try to keep him if possible, I would love to play with him" he added.