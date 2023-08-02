3 hours ago

The Head of the Transport Department at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Randy Wilson, has urged tricycle operators within the metropolis to reach out to the assembly on their concerns and not resort to the use of insults and aggressive behavior over the ban on their operations in the Central Business District (CBD).

He made this appeal in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday.

“The tricycle operators are to go according to the rules that have been set, and if they have any grievances, they should come to us, and we can sit down and talk about it in a way that will benefit the assembly, the tricycle operators, and the travelling public,” Mr. Wilson said.

“We are human beings, and policies and issues come up. We should deal with them in a civil manner and not resort to insults or aggressive behaviour. Instead, we should sit down and discuss solutions that will make our lives better,” he added.

Mr. Wilson explained that the ban was put in place to help reorganize the transport system in the CBD, as the area was experiencing a number of problems, including traffic accidents and congestion.

However, the Secretary of the Pragya Workers Association of Ghana, Ayamdago-Amadi Dauda, said that the KMA was targeting the wrong group of people. He argued that the traders and other commercial vehicles were the main cause of the congestion.

Meanwhile, tricycle operators in the Ashanti Region have escalated their protest against the directive to restrict their movement in parts of the CBD, as the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly vows to implement the policy.

The tricycle operators took to the streets on Wednesday, August 2, and blocked a major road leading to Kejetia, causing significant disruptions to traffic and daily activities.

The ban came into effect as part of the city’s efforts to address traffic congestion and enhance pedestrian safety in the bustling area.

The tricycle operators, who rely heavily on ferrying passengers and goods within the city center, voiced their frustration and concerns over the ban.

They argued that the decision by the KMA would adversely affect their livelihoods and render many of them jobless.

Source: citifmonline