Ghanaian defender Andy Yiadom is a huge doubt for his Championship side Reading as they prepare for their league game on Saturday against West Brom

The 30 year defender got injured in his side's 1-1 draw at home to Hull City over the weekend.

Yiadom did not complete the game as he was substituted after he deteriorated a tissue problem he has been nursing for some time now.

Reading have been struggling in the Championship and will be desperate to have their defender back for their crunch fixture against the in form West Brom.

They have managed two wins in just nine matches this season and but they have recorded just one defeat in their last five matches.

His coach Veljko Paunovic will be hoping that his star defender can return in time for the crunch fixture.

"Andy has been dealing with a soft tissue issue in the past three games and he was able to manage it, together with our medical staff to go through it," he said.

"But his pain was very acute so we opted to give him a break and took him off to try and save him, if the damage is not already done.

"We'll determine that in the MRI post-game but hopefully it's not that bad and we can recover him for the next game."