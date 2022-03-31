3 hours ago

Ghana and Reading defender Baba Rahman has recuperated from the injury that prevented him from playing for the Black Stars in the two legged play off against Nigeria.

The on loan Chelsea defender is back to training after recovering from the injury he sustained in February whiles playing for Reading.

Baba Rahman who is loan at Reading from Chelsea has been sidelined with an injury concern since picking up a thigh injury against Preston North End in the Championship.

Since the middle of February, the left full back has not played for Reading in any game and that is set to continue.

Interim Reading boss, Paul Ince disclosed that the Ghanaian defender will be sidelined for between two to three weeks.

The left back did not play a part in the two legged clash against Nigeria that sent Ghana to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Baba Rahman has made 24 appearances so far this season.

The former Kotoko defender has been seen training with his Reading teammates.