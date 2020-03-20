1 hour ago

In the wake of the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, popular Nigerian televangelist, Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly referred to as TB Joshua, has revealed that the virus is no more in existence across the world.

According to the leader and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCoAN), the cases that are currently being experienced across the globe are the remains of the coronavirus.

Barely two weeks ago, the Lagos based man of God prophesied that the Lord has revealed to him that the rainfall in Wuhan, China, would end the spread of the infectious disease.

On Thursday, March 19, 2020, China’s National Health Commission announced that, for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak started, China has reported no new domestic transmissions of the COVID-19, an indication of a major milestone in the global fight against the pandemic.

The development comes at the back of TB Joshua's prophetic declaration.

However, during a question and answer session on coronavirus on Emmanuel TV Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Prophet TB Joshua re-emphasised: “The real coronavirus is gone. What we are seeing now are the remnants”.

The preacher has since encouraged people to rejoice, indicating the "noise" surrounding the death-dealing disease will be over by March ending 2020.

“REJOICE – because the noise of coronavirus will be silenced by the end of March 2020!!!”, he declared.

The disease since it broke out late 2019, has claimed 11,366 lives as at the time of filing this report. Cases now stand at 274,643 and 90,942 have recovered so far.

The coronavirus is affecting 185 countries and territories around the world.