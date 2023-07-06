31 minutes ago

Spanish giants Real Madrid are looking at Ajax striker Bria Brobbey as a cheaper alternative to PSG's Kylian Mbappe this summer.

According to El Nacional, Brian Brobbey has emerged as a potential target for Real Madrid, as they view the striker as a more affordable alternative to Kylian Mbappé, who is unlikely to join the club until the summer of 2024.

With Karim Benzema's recent move to Saudi Arabia, Real Madrid is in search of goals and sees Brobbey as a viable option.

Real Madrid has been closely monitoring Brobbey for a significant period and considers him a temporary solution to their striking needs.

The club is willing to pay around forty million for the services of the talented attacker, a figure that President Florentino Pérez is reportedly seriously considering.

While uncertainty surrounds the potential arrival of Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid is actively exploring alternative options to bolster their attacking options.

Brobbey has caught their attention with his performances and potential, making him an attractive prospect for the Spanish giants.

Should the transfer materialize, Brobbey's arrival at Real Madrid would provide them with a promising young talent who can contribute to their goal-scoring efforts in the interim.

He scored 13 goals for Ajax last season in 32 matches across all competitions after returning to his boyhood club from a failed move at RB Leipzig.