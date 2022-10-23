3 hours ago

Spanish giants Real Madrid are keen on signing in form Athletic Bilbao youngster Nico Williams during the January transfer window.

The European power house has the penchant for signing young emerging talents into their squad and see the Spanish-born Ghanaian as another to add to their collection.

His recent performances in the Spanish La Liga has not gone unnoticed as the European champions a weighing up a move for the winger.

Athletic Bilbao are not troubled with the interest showed in their youngster as he has a contract until 2024 and will refer Real Madrid to his release clause if they are to firm up their interest in the youngster as they have done so many times with their players.

Nico William's good form earned him a recent call up to the Spanish national team in the last Euro Nations League matches despite his elder brother Inaki deciding to represent Ghana, the country of his parents.

Nico has appeared in 10 games for Athletic Bilbao and has scored three goals for the Red and Whites this season.

The youngster is in contention for a place in the La Furia Rojas squad for the World Cup next month.