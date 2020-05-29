1 hour ago

Mohammed Kudus is a player in demand with a lot of clubs in Europe chasing after the talented Ghanaian prodigy.

Kudus has been linked with moves to a lot of clubs in Europe with a departure from Nordsjaelland a huge possibility.

Spanish giants Real Madrid is the latest club to show interest in the Ghanaian wonderkid with a possible transfer in the summer window.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been linked with moves to Dortmund and a host of clubs in Europe with Eintracht Frankfurt, Schalke 04, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, Galatasaray,Lazio, Genk all ready to make a swoop.

Kudus has been in good form for his side in the Danish league scoring nine goals in 19 games.

According to the Spanish tabloid, Fichajes, Los Blancos are also interested in the 19-year-old playmaker after watching his highlights, and they have now approached FC Nordsjaelland over his availability this summer.

According to the Spanish tabloid, Fichajes, Los Blancos are also interested in the 19-year-old playmaker after watching his highlights, and they have now approached FC Nordsjaelland over his availability this summer.

Real Madrid see Kudus as a star for the future and one who could follow the paths of Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Renier Jesus, Vinicious Junior and others who were signed at a younger age years ago and are now the mainstay in the senior team.

Kudus will start with the Real Madrid youth team (Castilla) in the Segunda B which is the third tier in Spanish football before progressing to the main team if he is signed.

The Ghanaians contract with FC Nordsjaelland expires on December 31, 2021 and has a buy-out clause of 3 million Euros.

The Ghanaian wonderkid joined FC Nordsjaelland from its feeder club Right to Dream Academy in 2018 .

Kudus has been capped once by Ghana scoring on his debut against South Africa in the 2021 AFCON qualifying match last year.