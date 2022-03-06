2 hours ago

Milestones

President Kwame Nkrumah with his ambition to ensure African Unity believed that football could be used as a tool to ensure that. As a result, he appointed Ohene Djan, the then Chairman of the Ghana Amateur Football Association (GAFA), as the Director of Sports, a new Ministerial Portfolio on the 1st of July, 1960.

1960

President Kwame Nkrumah encouraged Ohene Djan to form Real Republicans Club, also known as Osagyefo’s Own Club (OOC), in the early 1960’s. As a model club, two players were selected from each local team and that instantly made them the dream team, the best in Ghana football. Real Republicans Club holds Ghana’s record for the most consecutive, four, won. It was no surprise that they formed the core of the national team, Ghana Black Stars.

1962

President Kwame Nkrumah, through Ohene Djan, invites Real Madrid to play against Real Republicans in Ghana. The Real Madrid team had won 5 consecutive UEFA Champions League titles from 1956 to 1960 and also boasting of great players like Puskas and Alfredo Di Stefano. Real Madrid was lucky to leave the Accra Sports Stadium (now Ohene Djan Stadium) with a 3-3 draw.

1963

Ghana wins the first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on home soil in 1963 by defeating Sudan 3 goals to nothing. Scorers: Aggrey-Finn (pen) 62nd min, Edward Acquah 72, 82nd mins. Team: Dodoo Ankrah (Real Republicans), Evans Oblitey (Real Republicans), Ben Acheampong (Real Republicans), Franklin Crentsil (Real Republicans), Kwame Adarkwa (Kotoko) , Kofi Pare (Real Republicans), Wilberforce Mfum (Kotoko), Agyemang Gyau (Real Republicans), Leonard Acquah (Defence Stars), E.E Degraft (Corners Stones), Osei Kofi (Kotoko), Addo Odametey (Real Republicans), Edward Acquah (Real Republicans), Mohammed Salisu (Kotoko), Aggrey Fyn(Captain) (Real Republicans), Ofei Dodoo (Hearts of Oak), Joe Aikens (Corners Stones), Atta Kwame (B.A United).

1964

The Black Stars represent Ghana at the 1964 Tokyo Olympic games.

1965

Ghana wins a second Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title by defeating the host nation, Tunisia, by 3 goals to 2. Match Report: The Black Stars, facing very windy and chilly weather, found it difficult to settle down in the game. The Tunisians dictated the pace for 30 minutes, but when the Stars settled the nimble-footed Osei Kofi dribbled his way through the Tunisian defense before passing to Frank Odoi to score in the 39th min. The 2nd half was played under the floodlight, a condition the Stars were not familiar with and hence gave the Tunisians the upper hand and it came as no surprise when Chitali scored the equalizer in the 47th min. The Cheers had hardly died out when Jedidi put the home team into the lead. Osei Kofi stole the show by dribbling through the defense of the Tunisians to score the equalizer in the 76th minute. Osei Kofi will go on to score the match-winner within the extra 20 minutes. This helped Ghana to break the myth that host nations that play in the finals of the AFCON always win it.

1966

Real Republicans Club is disbanded after President Kwame Nkrumah and his government was overthrown by coup de tat. Our storyteller, Kofi Pare, and others joined Accra Hearts of Oak because the interim Head of State was a staunch supporter.

Source: yenkassa.com