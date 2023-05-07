1 hour ago

Real Tamale United and Dreams FC played out a goalless draw on Sunday at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale. The two teams were unable to find the back of the net despite creating several opportunities throughout the match.

Real Tamale United dominated the early stages of the match and came close to scoring in the 20th minute when they were awarded a free kick just outside the box.

However, Dreams FC goalkeeper Issah Ibrahim made a crucial save to deny the home team an early lead.

Dreams FC responded well and created a number of chances of their own, but they were unable to convert any of them into goals.

The visitors came close to scoring in the 65th minute when Cletus Nombil's shot hit the crossbar, but the rebound was cleared by Real Tamale United's defense.

The home team continued to push forward and had a number of chances to score late in the game, but they were unable to find a way past Dreams FC's resolute defense.

The match ended in a goalless draw, with both teams having to settle for a point each.

The draw sees Real Tamale United remain in 15th place on the league table with 28 points, while Dreams FC are in 7th place with 44 points.

The fans at the Aliu Mahama Stadium were disappointed with the lack of goals but were still pleased with their team's performance.

Both teams will be hoping to secure a win in their next match and climb up the league table.

With just a few matches remaining in the league, every point counts, and both Real Tamale United and Dreams FC will be determined to finish the season on a high note.