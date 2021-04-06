9 minutes ago

The Rebecca Foundation has inaugurated a library within the Lapas Cluster of Schools in Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality in the Oti Region.

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, through the Rebecca Foundation, aims to provide ultra-modern library facilities that are stocked with books on varied subjects in some communities in the country.

The foundation also intends to provide computers and internet facility to enable the pupils and teachers to engage in informative and educational internet-based research.

Inaugurating the facility on behalf of Mrs Akufo-Addo, the Press Aide at the Office of the First Lady, Mr Richard Darko, said like her husband, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the First Lady was passionate about the empowerment of the youth through education in order to be better positioned to fully harness opportunities that the global competitive world offered.

To this end, Mr Darko said the First Lady had since 2017, through the Rebecca Foundation, constructed libraries to provide pupils and the youth in communities with conducive environments to acquire knowledge.

Empowerment

He said the Rebecca Foundation had also empowered young girls and women economically and socially in the acquisition of vocational skills, provision of artisanal equipment and through educational sponsorship and was poised to do more to complement the government’s effort to enhance the well-being of the youth.

The Oti Regional Minister, Mr Joseph Makubu, said he was positive that the library facility would significantly give pupils the opportunity to improve their educational performance.

The Oti Regional Director of Education, Ms Georgina Mensah, said the facility had come at a time when many pupils had more time on their hands to engage in extra-curricular activities and urged the pupils in the community to patronise the facility to enrich their knowledge.

The Regional Director of the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) in the Oti Region, Mr Ebenezer Guy Amartefio, expressed the authority’s deepest appreciation to the First Lady and the Rebecca Foundation for helping the GhLA and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to increase access to library facilities to schoolchildren in the country.

Source: graphic.com.gh