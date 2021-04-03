2 hours ago

A former leader of National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentarians, Cletus Avoka, has said that the recent disagreements between the Minority caucus and the party have been resolved by the leadership of the party.

The Zebilla legislator disclosed that the party after Parliament went on recess summoned the leadership of the caucus to address the internal grievances that had created an impression of a serious crisis and have consequently addressed all issues.

He attributed the qualms to a “breakdown of communication” between the party and its members in Parliament.

“It’s not so much of a conflict between party leadership and the NDC caucus in Parliament or one party official taking on the party position particularly following the approval of ministers. So far the Minority in Parliament has been acting in tandem with the party leadership and have had meetings and I think that we are now in one accord.”

“At the beginning there was a communication gap between the caucus and party leadership that accounted for some of these public statements some officials might have made. Certainly, we the MPs know we owe our allegiance to the party which is supreme and nobody in Parliament or outside is bigger than the party, so we are committed to respecting the views of the party.”

Mr. Avoka further indicated that the party had adopted a new way going forward, adding that, the party has put the past behind it and is committed to working towards election 2024.

“So I think that what happened was a communication disconnect between the party leadership and the Minority leadership, but we have been able to iron out issues and are resolved to work together for victory in 2024. The caucus met the national executives and the council of elders a day after recess and this was the roadmap we have adopted for ourselves.”

“The past is gone, and we must work as a team, we must create a level playing field with constant communication and work in the interest of the party and Ghana as a whole.”

Mr. Avoka made the revelation on Citi FM and Citi FM’s weekend current affairs programme, The Big Issue on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

What were the issues with Minority?

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta’s approval as Minister for Finance saw some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) chastising their representatives on the Appointments’ Committee.

Whilst the development has led Bolga Central MP, Isaac Adongo to break ranks with the caucus, North Tongu legislator, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has also resigned from the Appointments Committee of Parliament sparking rumours that all is not well with the party in parliament.

This has generated some concerns that the Minority is facing a leadership crisis with some NDC loyalists calling for an immediate overhaul following the disputed approval of some of President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.