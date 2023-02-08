1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Central Tongu, Alexander Roosevelt says the ministerial reshuffle by President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo is an act of insensitivity that would only overburden the public purse.

The lawmaker says the elevation of some Deputy Ministers to the position of Ministers of State would lead to salary increases and other benefits.

“People are calling on the President to cut down on expenditure, but he rather seems to be increasing it. Someone who was a deputy Minister has been moved to a ministerial position and this means salaries will increase with other benefits. So it means that expenditure will go up at this time.”

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, elevated a Deputy Minister of Local Government, OB Amoah to Minister of State at the same Ministry.

A Deputy Trade Minister, Amin Adam has also been nominated as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry to replace Charles Adu Boahen.

Reacting to the latest appointment by President Akufo-Addo in a Citi News interview, Alexander Roosevelt said the action is in bad faith.

“This is unfortunate because we thought the numbers were going to be cut down. This is too bad and shows a sign of insensitivity to the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian”, the legislator added.

There have been several calls by political analysts for the government to make some changes in its government in the wake of the economic crisis.

But among the changes made by the President include MP for Adansi Asokwa KT Hammond being picked to replace Alan Kyerematen at the Trade and Industry Ministry.

MP for Abetifi Constituency Bryan Acheampong has also been nominated to head the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

MP for Nhyiaeso and former head of MASLOC Stephen Amoah has been nominated as a Deputy Trade Minister.

Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, former Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) becomes the new Minister of Chieftency and Religious Affairs.

Herbert Krapa, a Deputy Trade Minister has been moved to the Energy Ministry as deputy minister.

