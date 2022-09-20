8 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West, Peter Lanchene Toobu, has alleged that the recent suspicious killing of security men in the Upper West Regional Capital, Wa, are ritual killings.

Speaking in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the MP explained that the killings had to be for ritual purposes because all the victims had parts of their bodies, particularly their internal and sense organs removed.

Lanchene Toobu added that the regional capital has so far recorded at least five such ritual killings.

“What is happening in Wa now is that people keep going missing daily, people are being killed, dead bodies are being found in shallow graves. This is what is happening in Wa now but we don’t know where the killings are done, we only find the bodies.

“Also, the victims that have been found so far have some part of their bodies cut off which in police terms is referred to as ritual killing. Some of the victims have their genitals cut off, their eyes removed and their chest and abdomen dissected. They are being killed for ritual purposes,” he said in Twi.

He added that “As we speak, I can tell you that five people have been killed. A lot of people have been called but the ones connected to the ritual killings are five.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has arrested one suspect who is alleged to be involved in the series of murders of security men in Wa.

According to the police, the suspect, Kankani Adongo, is alleged to be involved in at least the recent murder of a 58-year-old security man.

In a post shared on Facebook, Monday, the police said that Adongo was arrested with the help of some community search parties.

“The Police have arrested one person believed to be the prime suspect behind the Wa murder case.

“Suspect Kankani Adongo, was arrested on 19th September 2022 at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa after extensive collaboration between the Police and community search parties.

“(The) suspect is in custody and will be arraigned before the court to face justice,” parts of the post shared by the police read.

Watch the interview in the video below: