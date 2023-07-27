3 hours ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagin has complained about what he deems as the misinterpretation of the passage of the Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill 2023 by the public.

Parliament on July 12, 2023, passed the Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill 2023, bringing significant changes to the cultivation of cannabis for industrial and medicinal purposes.

The amended bill granted the Ministry of Interior the authority to issue licenses for the cultivation of cannabis, thereby enabling the utilization of this plant for various beneficial applications.

However, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin says the passage of the bill was not to legalise the recreational use of weed thereby urging the police to crack down on offenders of the law.

“Passage of the Bill does not connote or legalise the recreational use or smoking of cannabis therefore the House remains steadfast in its commitment to enforcing the law against the unlawful use of cannabis. We will continue to act in a manner that is in line with the Constitution and serves the public interest and advances our nation’s development and I want to employ all Members of Parliament and Ghanaians to share this information so as to dispel the misinformation and foster an informed dialogue on the matter.”

“I reiterate that the cultivation, manufacture, processing, distribution, sale, production, or use of narcotic plants, synthetic or semi-synthetic drugs without lawful authority remains an offence and is punishable by our laws and I, therefore, call on the law enforcement authorities to continue to investigate, prosecute and commit offenders to the sanctions of the law.”

Source: citifmonline