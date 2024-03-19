2 hours ago

Accra Lions extended their winning streak to three games with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Great Olympics at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena, courtesy of Dominic Amponsah's early strike.

The young forward, displaying consistent form since the start of the second round, secured the decisive goal by capitalizing on a precise pass from Yahaya Mohammed, maintaining the host's impressive winning momentum.

Accra Lions asserted their dominance from the onset, applying relentless pressure on the visitors in pursuit of an early breakthrough. Blessing Asuman came close to breaking the deadlock before Amponsah's clinical finish provided Lions with the lead.

Great Olympics attempted to level the score just before halftime, testing goalkeeper Andrews Owusu, but Accra Lions managed to maintain their advantage going into the break.

In the second half, Lions resumed their attacking prowess, creating several scoring opportunities early on, with Asuman again denied by the Olympics' goalkeeper.

Despite Olympics' late surge and mounting pressure in the closing stages of the game, they were unable to salvage a result, allowing Accra Lions to clinch another vital victory.