Aduana Stars defender Emmanuel Akuoko has called for his teammate Bright Adjei to be handed a Black Stars call up following his impressive form.

The striker is the leading Ghanaian top scorer in the Ghana Premier League having scored 12 goals in 18 matches so far this season.

Kotoko's Frank Mbella Etouga is the only player to have scored more goals having 13 one more than the Aduana Stars striker.

Adjei has scored six goals in his last three matches grabbing the winner for Aduana Stars against King Faisal on Sunday.

In a Facebook post after the game, Emmanuel Akuako backed Bright Adjei to be handed a call-up to the Ghana national team for the upcoming clash against Nigeria in the qualifiers to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“You too deserved a national team call up Bright Adjei,” a post on the Facebook page of the defender read.

