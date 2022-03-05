2 hours ago

Ghana and FC St Pauli attacking midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh is in the form of his life as he scored for the third consecutive game for his side.

The midfielder helped his side defeat Karlsruher 3-1 in the Bundesliga II at Millerntor-Stadion on Saturday afternoon as they mount a serious charge for promotion into the elite division.

Kofi Kyereh scored the opener for his side in the 14th minute of the game and ten minutes later added the second goal before Simon Makienok put the cherry on the cake for the host to make it 3-0 for St. Pauli.

After recess the visitors improved remarkably and deservedly grabbed a goal through Philipp Hofmann to make it 3-1 but that was all as it was just a consolation goal.

The results means that FC St.Pauli have moved level on points with Bundesliga II leaders Darmstadt FC.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh has been in sensational form since his return from the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon where he starred in Ghana's last game against Comoros.

He has now netted in five matches since his AFCON return taking his goal tally to 10 for the season with 11 assists.

The midfielder is expected to play an integral role for the Black Stars later this month in the 2022 World Cup qualifier play off against Nigeria.