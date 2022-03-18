43 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh was the hero for his lower tier German side St Pauli as he scored the winner on Friday evening as they defeated Heidenheim 1-0.

It was a difficult game which needed something special from one of the players and the red hot Ghanaian midfielder obliged as he scored the only goal of the game.

There was nothing to separate both sides in the first half as the home side St. Pauli pressed on for the opener but it never arrived.

Kofi Kyereh who has been in good form scored the only goal of the match in the 67th minute with a right foot finish into the top corner to make it 1-0.

The goal is his 11th goal he has scored for promotion chasing St Pauli this campaign with 11 assists in an impressive campaign.

He is expected to be named in Otto Addo's squad list to face Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifier with Ghana hosting Nigeria a week today before the second leg is played on 29th March in Abuja.