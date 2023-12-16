13 hours ago

Nations FC is set to face former champions Accra Hearts of Oak in an exciting encounter at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.

The match is poised to be a challenging contest as both teams bring their strengths to the field.

Nations FC enters the game with confidence, having secured a 2-1 victory over Aduana FC.

The newly promoted side is on an impressive unbeaten streak in their last five games, winning all and conceding just one goal in the process.

Currently occupying the 5th position with 23 points, Nations FC is a force to be reckoned with in the league.

The team's home record is noteworthy, having accumulated 17 points with a record of 5 wins and 2 draws, scoring 13 goals and conceding 4.

Nations FC aims to maintain their unbeaten status at home and continue their upward trajectory in the league standings.

Accra Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, is seeking redemption after a 3-2 defeat in the Super clash against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

The Phobians have struggled to secure victories on the road, with only one win away from home this season.

Hearts of Oak currently sits in the 9th position with 16 points, facing challenges in recent matches.

The team's head coach, Kasim Mingle Ocansey, will be looking to inspire a turnaround in their away form and secure a positive result against Nations FC.

The clash promises an exciting battle on the field, with players like Hamza Issah for Nations FC and a squad of determined Hearts of Oak players.

The game will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 at 3 pm on Saturday, adding to the anticipation of football enthusiasts.