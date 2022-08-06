1 hour ago

Supporters of Serbian club Red Star Belgrade have taken to Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari following his exploits for the club.

On Wednesday, the Ghanaian winger grabbed a hattrick and provided an assist for his side in the UEFA Championship League third qualifying round first leg against Pyunik.

Red Star Belgrade won by a whopping 5-0 and the Ghanaian winger was the star of the show as he grabbed a hattrick.

Fans in the Maracana chanted and sang the name of the new sensation that is Osman Bukari with some fans asking who bought the Ghanaian winger to the club.

The Serbian club has in recent times suffered a lot with many big-name foreign players failing to live up to the hype and price tag.

Many of them like Van la Parre, Ebesili, Falk have all failed to shine at the Serbian club.

The Ghanaian winger joined Gent last two seasons but was deemed surplus to requirement and was sent out on loan to French side FC Nantes where he helped them win the French Cup.

He was sold this summer to the Serbian giants this summer and has hit the ground running for the club and is now considered a fan's favourite.

Osman Bukari has now scored five goals in five games for Red Star Belgrade in all competitions since joining the club.