1 hour ago

Red Star's debut in Europe in the new season was marked by Osman Bukari .

The diminutive midfielder from Ghana scored a hat-trick, registered one assist, and had one goal disallowed.

Bukari is the name that every Red Star fan remembered on Wednesday night, including those who saw the newcomer from Gent in action for the first time.

The winger from Ghana played for a clean "ten" in the match with Pyunik. He contributed to the convincing 5:0 triumph with three goals, and if he had been a little "slower" at the start of the game, his European debut in the red and white jersey would have ended with four goals, as his goal was disallowed in the second minute.

The star players immediately compared Bukari to Usain Bolt or the former legendary ace of the red and white team Dragisa Binić, and the "cheetah" from Ghana was particularly impressive when he scored the first goal of the match. It was a classic counterattack, as Bukari sprinted about 45 meters and sent the ball into the net.

For this escape, he needed a little more than five seconds, which means that he ran at a speed of about 30 kilometers per hour. There is no doubt that the red and whites got the player they needed, and Bukari can be a weapon of mass destruction for opponents in the future.