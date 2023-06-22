2 hours ago

Red Star Belgrade, the esteemed Serbian club, has made a captivating addition to their team with the acquisition of Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Addo from fellow Superlig side Spartak Subotica.

In an announcement that has sent waves of excitement among fans, Red Star Belgrade warmly welcomed the talented central midfielder into their ranks.

"Red Star has got another Black Star!

We're delighted to announce the signing of Ghanaian central midfielder Edmund Addo. He arrives from Spartak Subotica on a four-year contract. Welcome" the club announced.

Edmund Addo has put pen to paper on a four-year contract, signaling the commencement of an exhilarating new chapter in his career.

The signing of Edmund Addo reinforces Red Star Belgrade's unwavering commitment to fortifying their squad and competing at the highest echelons of the game.

As another "Black Star" joins the team, both the club and their loyal supporters are eagerly anticipating the impact and contributions that Addo will bring to their midfield.

Blessed with exceptional skills and abilities, Edmund Addo is poised to make a substantial impression in Serbian football, carrying on the proud tradition of Ghanaian players who have left an indelible mark on the global stage.

With his arrival, Red Star Belgrade aims to enhance their prowess and strive for continued success in domestic and international competitions.

He joins compatriot Osman Bukari who joined the Serbian side at the start of last season from KAA Gent.