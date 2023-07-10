4 hours ago

Red Star Belgrade is facing a challenge as they navigate the Superliga's regulations, which stipulate that teams can register a maximum of four foreign players.

Currently, both Edmund Addo and Osman Bukari are among the more than 10 foreign players in the Red Star Belgrade squad.

In order to overcome this obstacle, the club has initiated the process for the two Ghanaian players, Addo and Bukari, to acquire Serbian citizenship.

This would allow them to be registered as local players rather than foreigners, thus meeting the league's requirements.

Red Star Belgrade is optimistic that the necessary procedures for obtaining Serbian citizenship for Addo and Bukari will be completed in time for the start of the new season.

By securing Serbian citizenship, the players would no longer count towards the foreign player quota and would provide Red Star Belgrade with greater flexibility in their squad composition.

The club is working diligently to finalize the necessary paperwork and remains hopeful that Addo and Bukari will be granted Serbian citizenship, enabling them to continue contributing to the team's success on the pitch.