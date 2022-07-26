1 hour ago

A former Minister for Energy under the first term of President Akufo-Addo administration Mr Boakye Agyarko has urged the rank and file of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rededicated themselves to the party and work extra hard ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

According to him, "the battles ahead of us are not for the faint-hearted nor can they be won by mere slogans."

"They call for hard work, zeal and untiring efforts exerted by all. I am unshakable in my belief in this, that we together are up to the task," he added.

Mr Boakye Agyarko said this in an article to titled, *'A salute to the New Patriotic Party at 30'*

Recounting the formative days of the party Mr Agyarko said "the New Patriotic Party has arisen out of the noble right of center political tradition to which it has consistently kept faith, and which gave rise to the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), United Party (UP), Progress Party (PP) , and the Popular Front Party (PFP).

He continued that "in all our history and current practices we have been unshakeable in our beliefs in upholding the tenets of liberal democracy, peace, and prosperity for all of Ghana's citizens."

"On this auspicious occasion, I salute all the gallant women and men through whose unstinting efforts, from our very beginning to now, under the providence of God, have brought us to this day.

While we celebrate our many successes, we must also examine our present difficulties that encompass us with utmost scrutiny.

Thirty years in the political trenches, both internally and externally, will necessarily inflict its consequences.

"They have frayed us at our edges and threatens to dull our sense of self and mission. This, we must jealously guard against. I therefore, on this occasion, call upon the entire membership, rank and file of the New Patriotic Party and its teeming supporters to rededicate ourselves to our party and all that it stands for with faith and full confidence, and to commit ourselves to its renewal in a new direction," he concluded.