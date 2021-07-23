2 hours ago

Global Pharmaceutical Company AstraZeneca has handed over two PUMUA nebulisation stations in the Greater Accra Region. The first was opened at 37 Military Hospital, while the second one was handed over to the University of Ghana Hospital, Legon.

The nebulisation stations are part of AstraZeneca’s Africa PUMUA initiative that aims to redefine asthma care and highlight AstraZeneca’s commitment to improving the health outcomes of asthma patients around Africa.

Africa PUMUA Initiative

The Country Lead of AstraZeneca Ghana, Mr Mawuli Atiemo, highlighted that the Africa PUMUA initiative was an AstraZeneca's innovative programme committed to redefining Asthma care in Africa.

Mr Atiemo added that the initiative formed part of the company’s sustainability commitment to deliver improved accessibility, acceptability, affordability and availability of quality care in Africa.

In Africa, it is estimated that over 40 million people are living with asthma and the World Health Organisation (WHO) cautions that over 80 per cent of asthma-related deaths occur in low-and lower middle income countries.

This figure highlights the importance and urgency of ensuring that those at risk of or who are living with asthma have timely access to healthcare services such as appropriate diagnosis, a direct link to care and reliable access to quality treatments to achieve control.

Launch.

The AstraZeneca Country President for the African Cluster, Ms Barbara Nel, said they were committed to redefining asthma care in Ghana, as a leading pharmaceutical company with a speciality and interest in respiratory diseases.

“We are firmly committed to redefining asthma care in Ghana, ensuring people with asthma enjoy optimal benefit from the major advances in asthma management,” she said.

“The donation of the nebulisation stations, providing a dedicated area for nebulisation in hospitals, is part of the effort to support infrastructure to optimise care.

“Working closely with all healthcare stakeholders, we would continue to build awareness of the symptoms and risks of asthma, and boost medical knowledge and expertise of all role players along the patient journey because together we can achieve results,” she added.

The acting officer in charge of the pediatrics unit at the 37 Military Teaching Hospital, Dr Sheila Asamoah, expressed her appreciation to the AstraZeneca team for their support and pledged that nebulisation stations would be helpful to the pediatric department.

“The Nebulisation stations came in good time and we are grateful for such generous donation, we would put them to good use but we plead for more to be donated as we have more department that also need nebulisers, we hope to receive more from you,” she said.

Source: graphic.com.gh