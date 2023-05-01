4 hours ago

Security personnel in the Eastern region have been urged to reduce the intake of alcohol and do away with drugs to help them discharge their duties with precision.

According to their service commanders, the excessive intake and abuse of alcohol in the line of duty have the tendency to cloud their judgment and influence their decision-making.

This was made known after personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, Immigration Service and Ghana Prisons led by their regional service commanders took part in a 15km health walk through the principal streets of Koforidua to commemorate this year’s Worker’s Day celebration.

The primary aim of the exercise which is to help keep the service personnel in shape was also to strengthen a good working relationship among them.

In an interview with Citi News, the commanders urged the personnel to desist from drug abuse. Jennifer Naa Yaaley Quaye, the Eastern Regional Fire Service Commander said security personnel must be fit to perform their duties professionally.

“It will be a good thing if all officers will practice healthy living by avoiding eating junk food, taking their health issues seriously and exercising.

“I also caution officers to stay away from alcohol and other bad stuff if they can and if they can’t, they should limit it but for me, I think if they stay away it will help us.”

The Deputy Commissioner of Immigration and Eastern Regional Commander Faisal Bissue who also spoke about the need to stay away from drugs and alcohol urged personnel to take their personal well-being seriously.

“It is in every security agency’s regulation that alcohol smoking and drugs are totally proscribed, you have no reason in engaging in such conduct but unfortunately there are bad nuts everywhere.”

As part of the May Day activities in the region, the Ghana Medical Association together with sister associations including the Ghana Bar Association, Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana and the Ghana Journalists Association also held a sporting event to keep fit and strengthen ties with each other.

The group took part in a combined aerobic exercise after a 6km walk before facing off in healthy football, draft, cards, scrabbles, and dancing competitions.

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Medical Association who doubles as the Medical Superintendent of the Eastern Regional Hospital Dr. Arko Akoto Ampaw said the health games were to remind people to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Source: citifmonline