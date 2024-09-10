11 minutes ago

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called on political parties to place their trust in the Electoral Commission (EC) ahead of Ghana’s upcoming elections while emphasizing the need for vigilance throughout the electoral process.

His remarks come at a time when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is preparing to launch a nationwide demonstration, demanding a forensic audit of the voter register.

The NDC has raised concerns about irregularities in the voter roll, and their planned protest on September 17 aims to put pressure on the Electoral Commission to address these issues before the polls.

Speaking at the Bono Regional House of Chiefs during his campaign tour, NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama echoed the party’s concerns, urging supporters to participate in the planned protests. “The NDC will demonstrate in every town with an EC office,” Mahama said. “We want to put pressure on the Commission to do its job and ensure peaceful, transparent elections.”

NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, also confirmed the party’s plans for a nationwide protest in all 16 regional capitals. Speaking after submitting Mahama’s presidential nomination forms, he stated: “For those asking what we will do if the EC doesn’t comply, this is your answer. On September 17, we will descend on all EC offices across the country, and in Accra, we will march to the headquarters.”

Meanwhile, Dormaahene, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II, has added his voice to the growing concerns surrounding the voter register. He urged the EC to urgently resolve the outstanding issues. He made the remarks during a meeting with Mr John Mahama as part of his tour of the Bono Region.

Amid these rising tensions, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II delivered a measured appeal for calm and trust in the democratic process. Addressing members of the Ghana Bar Association at a dinner hosted at Manhyia Palace, he underscored the importance of maintaining confidence in the EC while acknowledging the need for oversight.

“Changes in the electoral process will occur regardless of the individuals managing it. The system is designed to reflect the will of the people, and we must remain vigilant to ensure its integrity,” Otumfuo said. “However, I also urge political parties to reduce their mistrust and work towards building confidence in the Electoral Commission.”

Otumfuo also noted the significance of involving key political leaders in fostering peace ahead of the elections. “It would have been prudent to invite the candidates of the two major political parties to this conference, to secure their public commitment to peaceful campaigns and adherence to due process for resolving any disputes that may arise,” he added.

The Asantehene said by reflecting on Ghana’s democratic journey, emphasizing the country’s resilience in maintaining its democratic gains.

“Ghanaians have not arrived here by accident but through the force of history. We have experienced different systems of government, from one-party states to military rule, and now, democracy. The power of the people to choose their government through the ballot box is a hard-won right, and I believe Ghanaians will not sacrifice the freedom we have today for any alternative” he added.