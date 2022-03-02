26 minutes ago

Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs will clash with city rivals Venomous Vipers in a special Independence Day celebration match on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Cape Coast stadium.

The math which is under the auspices of the Ghana Tourism Authority forms part of Ghana’s 65th Independence Anniversary celebration.

As a result - Imoro Osman has been appointed as the centre referee with assistance from Isaac Odoom (Assistant I), Kofi Nyarko Bakai (Assistant II), Jacob Assafuah (Fourth Official). Alexander Azameti will work as the Match Commissioner.

Fans are to note that, all COVID 19 protocols will be observed as the Ghana Health Service and the COVID 19 task force will mount vaccination centres at the stadiums before, during and after the match. Fans who have been fully vaccinated will be allowed entry to the stadiums.

The match will be played in honor of H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President of the Republic of Ghana.