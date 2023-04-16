The Ghana Football Association has appointed Referee Assessors for Matchweek 28 of the betPawa Premier League.
Below are the assessors for the midweek matches:
1. Legon Cities Vs Accra Lions Assessor - Thomas Nunoo
2. Chelsea vs Kotoku Royals Assessor - Haruna Ayuba
3. Tamale City vs Hearts of Oak Assessor - Tahiru Mohammed
4. R T U vs Karela Assessor - Charles Nii Tagoe
5. King Faisal vs Bechem Assessor - Iddrisu Ewuntomah
6. Samartex Vs Nsoatreman Assessor - Joseph McCarthy
7. Aduana vs Goldstars Assessor - Ayoo Luke
8. Medeama vs Dreams Assessor - George .K. Manu
9. Olympics vs Kotoko Assessor - Simon Doku
Comments