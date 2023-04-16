1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association has appointed Referee Assessors for Matchweek 28 of the betPawa Premier League.

Below are the assessors for the midweek matches:

1. Legon Cities Vs Accra Lions Assessor - Thomas Nunoo

2. Chelsea vs Kotoku Royals Assessor - Haruna Ayuba

3. Tamale City vs Hearts of Oak Assessor - Tahiru Mohammed

4. R T U vs Karela Assessor - Charles Nii Tagoe

5. King Faisal vs Bechem Assessor - Iddrisu Ewuntomah

6. Samartex Vs Nsoatreman Assessor - Joseph McCarthy

7. Aduana vs Goldstars Assessor - Ayoo Luke

8. Medeama vs Dreams Assessor - George .K. Manu

9. Olympics vs Kotoko Assessor - Simon Doku