1 hour ago

Ghanaian referee Charles Benle Bulu has been appointed as centre referee for the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup match between Asko De Kara from Togo and AS FAR Club from Morocco.

The 34-year-old will be assisted by compatriots Paul Kodzo Atimaka (Assistant I), Tijani Mohammed (Assistant II) and Abdul Latif Qadiri (Fourth Official).

Eugene Marie Diomande from Cote D’Ivoire is the Commissioner while Fadouma DIA from Senegal serves as Referee Assessor.

Others include Alioune Massa Diarra General Coordinator – Mauritania, Nolakina Boroze - Media Officer - Togo.

Ghana's Julius Ben Emunah has also been appointed as Security Officer for the match. The game will take place at Stade de Kégué de Lomé on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 20H00.