Ghanaian referee, Daniel Laryea will be in among the match officials for the final of the 2022 African Nations Championship which comes off tonight between host Algeria and Senegal.
Daniel Laryea and his compatriot Kwasi Brobbey were the two Ghanaian officials who were named in the CHAN match officials list.
Laryea will serve as assistant to Tunisia's Haythem Guirat who is the main man in the Video Assistant Referee room for tonight's epic final.
Gabonese referee Pierre Ghislain Atcho will be the main referee and will be assisted on the lines by Seychelles's Hensley Danny Petrousse and Adou Hermann Desiré N'goh from Cote D'Ivoire.
The final is slated for 1900GMT on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in the capital, Algiers.
Below is the full list of match officials for the final:
Pierre Ghislain Atcho - Referee - Gabon
Hensley Danny PETROUSSE - Assistant Referee I - Seychelles
Adou Hermann Desiré N'goh - Assistant Referee II - Côte D'Ivoire
Mahmood Ali Mahmood Ismail - Fourth Official - Sudan
Ivanildo Meirelles de Oliveira Sanches Meirelles De O Sanche LOPES - Reserve Assistant Referee - Angola
Massa Diarra – Match Commissioner - Mauritania
Latré-Kayi Edzona LawsonHogban - Referee Assessor - Togo
Kabelo Bosilong - General Coordinator - South Africa
Nkongolo, Hérita Ilunga - Technical Study Group - DR Congo
Belhassen Malouche - Technical Study Group - Tunisia
Ali Arafa - Marketing Officer - Egypt
Mohamed Adel Hadji - Media Officer - Algeria
Marcel Achille Aime Ekani Nkoa - Security Officer - Cameroon
Humphrey Watenga Mandu - Security Officer - Uganda
Haythem Guirat - Video Assistant Referee - Tunisia
Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea - Assistant VAR - Ghana
Zakia Bartegi - Doping Control - Tunisia
Mohammed Abdallah Ibrahim - Second Assistant VAR - Sudan
Hossameldien Abdelhamied Mohamed Aboelfetouh Elzanaty - Assistant General Coordinator – Egypt
