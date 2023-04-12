3 hours ago

Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea is among the officials for the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League match between two of the continents best - Raja Casablanca (Morocco) and Al Ahly SC of Egypt. The 36-year old Ghanaian referee is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the crucial match.

Laryea is in the company of Mutaz A Ibrahim - Referee – Libya, Attia Essa Amsaaed (Assistant I) - Libya Khalil Hassani (Assistant II) – Tunisia, Abdulrazg Ahmed - Fourth Official – Libya and Massa Diarra - Match Commissioner – Mauritania. Jerome Kelvyn Damon from South Africa is the Referee Assessor while Kelly Athanasie Mukandanga from Rwanda works as General Coordinator.

The nerve-wracking encounter is scheduled for Casablanca-Complexe Mohammed V on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 19H00.

This will be Daniel Laryea’s third successive assignment in the North African region in the last four months following recent involvements in the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) in Algeria and the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea – is a listed international referee for FIFA since 2014 and one of the top referees for the Ghana Premier League.